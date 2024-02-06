Skindred has been nominated for Best Alternative Act and will be up against Alt Blk Eram Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie and Young Fathers.

The awards will be handed out at the Utilita arena in Sheffield tomorrow evening, Wednesday, February 7.

The heavy metal band formed in 1998 is set to be amongst other celebrities, Stormzy, J Hus, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Drake, Burna Boy, Rema, and Alison Hammond who are up for awards.

Singer Beni Webb said: “I am honoured and humbled to be nominated for this award, I don’t feel like feel like we deserve it, but I feel like we deserve to win because of 23 years with the same lineup.

Skindred are nominated for Best Alternative in Mobo Awards 2024. Picture: Ian Agland (Image: Ian Agland)

“I think it's amazing to achieve, there are some great acts we are up against, but we have done the work and Skindred have been going for a long time.

“It is nice to be recognised and I want to bring the award home to Newport, as it's really important for Newport to have a Mobo award.”

The band are no stranger to winning awards having won two Kerrang awards for Best Live Band and Best British Newcomer in 2003. They were also nominated for a Brit Award for Best Album in 2007.

Their recent and eighth album Smile climbed to number two in the UK, after topping the midweek charts last August.

Mr Webb told the Argus that he would be proud to represent Newport at the Mobo Awards.

He added: “We haven’t changed our style, we haven’t tried to be different and it paid off and people are recognising us.

“We have been doing this a long time, and it has to do with the passion we have for our hometown and spreading that love is something that Skindred enjoys.

“I am very excited and proud to be part of it and I want to bring it home, as Newport has never had a Mobo award and I hope Skindred can do it.

Fans can watch the Mobo Awards live on Youtube at 8pm on Wednesday, February, 7 or catch the highlights on BBC One on Friday, February, 9 at 11.30 pm.