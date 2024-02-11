Baby Orlaith Grace was born on Saturday, January 20, weighing 6lb 15oz - and is a full 101 years younger than great-great nan Kathleen Jeffries.

Kathleen, who served in the WAFS in her early 20s and lost her husband when she was in her 40s, has five children.

She has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grand children and two great-great grandchildren, including Orlaith.

Great nan is Wendy Graham, who is 65. She runs the family demolition business alongside her husband of 48 years, Jamie.

Wendy has four children and 15 grandchildren.

She was over the moon to welcome baby Orlaith as her first great grandchild.

Nan is Tracy Graham, 47, who is mum to seven and used to work as a hairdresser.

She is currently completing a degree in healthcare and hoping to specialise in mental health nursing. Orlaith is Tracy's first grandchild.

Mum to Orlaith is Emelia Graham, 25, who works as a nursery nurse at Tiny Tots Nursery Newport.

All the five generations live near to each other in Newport.

Great nan Wendy said: "I love having all the family nearby.

"We are all very close and its lovely to welcome the fifth generation of girls into the family and so special for my mum to be here and able to enjoy her great-great granddaughter.

"She is remarkable for her age and still lives alone with just a little help from the family and loves seeing all the little ones when they visit."