A MAN will go on trial this summer after he pleaded not guilty to two offences allegedly committed against a woman.
Nathan Beck, 29, is accused of intentional strangulation and controlling or coercive behaviour against the complainant in Caerphilly.
The defendant denied the charges during a hearing held at Newport Crown Court.
He is due to go on trial on June 5 with the case expected to last two to three days.
MORE NEWS: Young thug punched and kicked witness due to give evidence against him
Beck, of Church Street, Merthyr Tydfil was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article