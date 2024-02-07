Nathan Beck, 29, is accused of intentional strangulation and controlling or coercive behaviour against the complainant in Caerphilly.

The defendant denied the charges during a hearing held at Newport Crown Court.

He is due to go on trial on June 5 with the case expected to last two to three days.

Beck, of Church Street, Merthyr Tydfil was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.