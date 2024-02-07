Writing in a letter to the Peter Tatchell Foundation, chief constable Pam Kelly said she was “sorry that members of our LGBTQ+ communities may have had experiences that will have damaged their confidence in the police”.

It makes Gwent Police the first force in Wales and tenth in the UK to formally apologise for its historic policing of LGBTQ+ communities as part of the human rights group’s #ApologiseNow campaign.

The chief constable said the force, which serves Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen, was committed to delivering a “reflective and inclusive service” and protecting people from discrimination, including police employees.

Pride in the Port brings thousands of people to Newport city centre (Image: Michael Williams)

“We hope that this recognition and apology for past injustices and our ongoing work around inclusivity will help to build trust and confidence in us," she said.

Well-known human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said the apology would “win much appreciation and praise” from local LGBTQ+ people.

“Some people in power find it hard to say sorry for past wrongs. Pam Kelly didn’t hesitate or evade the need for a clear apology,” he said. “That marks her out as a commendable police chief. We thank her and her officers.”

The Foundation has urged every chief constable nationwide to make the same apology.

‘Very long journey’

Pride in the Port founder and trustee Andrew Mudd has welcomed the chief constable's apology as a “first step in a very long journey”.

He was however disappointed the words were addressed to the Peter Tatchell Foundation rather than people in Gwent who have been affected by the disproportionate policing.

Pride in the Port founder Andrew Mudd says residents would appreciate dialogue about policing (Image: Sam Portillo)

“I think they would appreciate dialogue,” said Mr Mudd. “I think the dialogue can only start with them listening to us. The change can be organic, but it needs to be deep.

“If the willingness for cultural change is there, we would love to be a part of that change but only if the willingness is there.

“It’s the start of the journey. Nothing will actually make up for what has happened in the past but the police can build a foundation for their future relationships.”