Live: Chepstow road closed as heavy goods vehicle stuck

- St Lawrence Lane, Chepstow is currently closed due a HGV blocking the lane.
- The road is closed between the junctions of Mounton Road and the A48.
- Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
- Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.
