Live: Chepstow road closed as heavy goods vehicle stuck

By Sam Portillo

  • St Lawrence Lane, Chepstow is currently closed due a HGV blocking the lane.
  • The road is closed between the junctions of Mounton Road and the A48.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

