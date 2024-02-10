Tamarind Express, located on Fallowfield Drive in Lliswerry, won the accolade at the Restaurant Guru 2024 awards.

Owners of the Tamarind Express, Muhammad Rubel Ahmed and Rizwan Ahmed, said: "We feel very proud to have achieved this online award from Restaurant Guru 2024."

This local restaurant has won a Restaurant Guru award for Excellent Food Delivery in Newport. (Image: Restaurant Guru 2024)

"We thank all our customers for continuingly supporting us and thanks to our team for working hard and providing excellent customer service as well as quality food."

The restaurant opened in October 2018 and said: "We have build up a strong customer base over the years.

"We have many five-star ratings and reviews online on all our ordering platforms including Foodhub, UberEats and JustEat."

The takeaway and delivery service has received several reviews on TripAdvisor and Google.

Tamarind Express in Liswerry won a Restaurant Guru 2024 award for 'Excellent Food Delivery' in Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

The last review said: "One of the best Indian takeaways we’ve had, enjoy how you can see the whole kitchen behind the checkout too on a hygiene front.

"The curries always feel very fresh. We’ve tried a few curries but the Karachi garlic tikka + butter garlic tikka we had last night were awesome. Few of the sides could do with feeling a bit more fresh but on the whole deserve the five star review."

One of the reviewers on TripAdvisor left a positive review for the restaurant which said: The currys always feel very fresh. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Tamarind Express was featured in the Argus' top Indian restaurants in Newport, as chosen by our readers.

Tamarind Express

Address: 3 Fallowfield Drive, Newport NP19 4TD

Phone: 01633 280600