These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, road and environmental works as well as structural inspections that are set to be carried out during the week.

The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including near Newport and Bridgend and will even include daytime disruptions over the weekend.

As we look ahead, these are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (February 5 to 11).

M4 road closures this week (February 5 to 11)

M4, westbound - Junction 24 to 26: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 24 (Coldra) and 26 (Malpas) from Monday (February 5) to Wednesday (February 7) due to structural inspections.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am and motorists are warned that "delays are likely".

M4, westbound - Junction 24 to 28: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 24 (Coldra) and 28 (Tredegar) from Wednesday (February 7) to Friday (February 9) due to structural inspections.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am.

M4, westbound - Junction 25: The offslip from the M4 at junction 25 (Caerleon) will be closed westbound from Friday (February 9) to Saturday (February 10) due to electrical works.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and there will be diversions in place (see Traffic Wales website for full details).

M4, eastbound - Junction 26: The M4 will be closed eastbound at junction 26 (Malpas) from Saturday (February 10) to Monday (February 12) due to improvement works.

The closures will take place between 8am and 6am each day and there will be local diversions in place (see Traffic Wales website for full details).

M4, westbound - Junction 34 to 35: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 34 (Miskin) and 35 (Pencoed) from Wednesday (February 7) to Thursday (February 8) due to maintenance work.

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am.

M4, westbound - Junction 35: The exit slip road from the M4 at junction 35 (Pencoed) will be closed westbound from Sunday (February 4) to Friday (February 9) due to environmental works.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am and motorists are warned that "delays are likely".

M4, eastbound - junction 46: The entry slip road on the M4 at junction 46 (Llangyfelach) will be closed eastbound due to road works from Sunday (February 4) to Friday (February 9) due to environmental works.

The closures will be in place each night from 8pm until 6am and there will be diversions in place.

M4, eastbound - junction 49 to 48: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junctions 49 (Pont Abraham) and 48 (Hendry) due to maintenance works from Wednesday (February 7) to Friday (February 9).

The closures will be in place each night from 8pm until 6am.

For more information on these or any other traffic warnings, visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.