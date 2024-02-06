POLICE have closed a main road in the Caerphilly area due to flooding.
The A472 is closed between Tredomen and Nelson.
Gwent Police officers are working with other authorities to manage the flooding and traffic, with diversions in place to ensure public safety.
The force reported the closure at around 7.40pm, Tuesday evening.
