Associated British Ports (ABP) believes it can build on Newport’s “classic” port business to achieve a centre for clean manufacturing and logistics.

Sustainability forms a key theme of the proposals, with a focus on wind and solar energy as well as facilities for carbon capture and hydrogen electrolysis.

The developments will be connected to the rail network, with the hope of creating hundreds of new jobs at a “clean growth hub”.

ABP says it will also invest in new cargo-handling equipment, high-efficiency warehousing and ready-to-go development sites in a bid to bolster the port’s existing functions.

Ashley Curnow, divisional port manager, said: “This masterplan is a bold step towards a sustainable future. Newport has a history of reinvention, and we are embarking on a journey to position both the port and the city of Newport as key players in the evolution towards a decarbonised economy.

“The masterplan foresees a decade-long investment boom, which will help provide superb service to customers, as well as delivering ABP’s commitment, as set out in our sustainability strategy – Ready for Tomorrow – to get our own operations to net zero by 2040.”

'Brighter and greener'





That masterplan outlines three main objectives: a thriving and decarbonised industrial logistics port, a clean growth hub, and well-being for current and future generations.

Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said the plans had the “potential to create a brighter and greener future” for the city.

“We look forward to working with ABP to deliver the ambitions of the masterplan, bringing benefits to the city of Newport and maximising the opportunities of a zero-carbon economy,” she said.

Newport is the latest of ABP's five ports in South Wales to undergo a “master-planning process”, following Barry and Port Talbot, as part of its wider Vision for Wales programme.

The company says the Port of Newport supports 4,100 jobs nationally and handles around £1 billion worth of UK trade every year.