Imtiaz Fazal, 38, from Newport was caught pinching booze worth £93.50 from the Asda store in the Pill are of the city last Christmas Eve.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the theft.

Fazal, of Marlborough Road, was jailed for eight weeks.

He was ordered to pay Asda £93.50 in compensation after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Fazal has a long standing drug problem and has been jailed for similar offences.