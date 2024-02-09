A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court accused of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in the city.
Thomas Griffiths, 27, of Canal Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool has been charged over both allegations.
The prosecution claims the incidents occurred between December 30 last year and January 3.
Griffiths must appear before the crown court on February 29.
He was granted conditional bail.
