Bryn Meadows Golf Hotel and Spa's Fusion Spa, in Maesycwmmer, Ystrad Mynach, topped the list for Resident Spa of the Year at the Welsh Beauty Industry Awards.

The team were presented with the award at the ceremony at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff on Sunday, January 21.

Spa manager Katie Williams said she and her dedicated team of massage therapists, receptionists and other key members of staff were "blown away" to be named Resident Spa of the Year.

She said: “It means a lot to us and shows our hard work is paying off."

The spa beat some tough competition - including the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, which took home the 'highly-commended' title.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Beauty Industry Awards said: “We were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year.

"The winners are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest.”

The Fusion Spa at Bryn Meadows has also been shortlisted for Spa of the Year at The Welsh Hair & Beauty Awards 2024.