M4 Westbound at J24 Coldra crash blocked all lanes

Emergency
Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • Lanes now cleared and traffic moving at a steady pace on the M4 westbound from J24 Coldra.
  • All three lanes were blocked due to a crash.
  • Traffic officers were on scene but now congestion has cleared.

