The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to heavy rain forecast for Thursday and Friday (February 8 and 9) which is likely to cause flooding and disruptions to travel.

The weather warning will be in place across south Wales from 2am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

It will affect most of south Wales including Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan with some areas expected to get up to 45mm of rain.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Wales https://t.co/L6q2DCASxX pic.twitter.com/XAoOTY77V2 — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) February 7, 2024

This weather warning comes as other parts of Wales brace for snow and ice on Thursday and Friday.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to heavy rain which could cause disruptions.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Flooding

Disruptions to bus and train services (with journey times taking longer)

Spray and flooding on roads (making journey times longer)

A Met Office spokesperson added: "A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday.

"Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period.

"However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain."

Everywhere in Wales is set to be affected by the heavy rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

See all the areas in south Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and possible flooding

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risk of flooding it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across south Wales from 2am on Thursday, February 8 to 6am on Friday, February 9.