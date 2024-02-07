Connor Harley-Powell, 27, was caught with 4g of the class A drug worth £400 when officers raided his home in Chepstow last Christmas.

They also seized small amounts of ketamine and cannabis as well as £285 cash and a burner phone which contained drug-related messages that included text bombs.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant told the police he needed extra money due to having a child on the way.

“He said he had been selling for around three months, making around £300 a week.

Connor Harley-Powell

“The defendant stated that he took ketamine which cost him around £100 a week.”

Harley-Powell, of Phoenix Drive, Thornwell admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of ketamine and possession of cannabis.

The offences took place between October 10, 2023 and December 10, 2023.

Harley-Powell has no previous convictions.

Ben Waters representing him told the judge his client had a full-time job working for a solar panel company in Lancashire.

His barrister said: “It's always very disappointing to find an articulate, clever and capable young man coming before this court for the very first time for very serious offences.

“He has missed the birth of his first child.”

Mr Waters added: "The defendant was selling drugs that he himself was addicted to.

“The court may feel there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Judge Eugene Egan told Harley-Powell: “To try and make what you thought would be some quick and easy money, you began to deal drugs and class A drugs at that.

“You equipped yourself with the tools of the trade, namely scales, drugs and a burner phone and you dealt drugs at street level as the last person in the chain of supply.

“What a stupid decision that was and you know it.”

The defendant was jailed for 30 months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.