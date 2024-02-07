Customers can travel without buying a paper or digital ticket – simply tapping their debit card, credit card or smart device on the new Pay As You Go ticket barriers or yellow platform validators at either end of their journey.

The TfW app will allow people to add “missing taps”.

The pilot scheme has been launched on journeys between Cardiff Central, Newport and Pontyclun.

It makes South Wales the first place outside of London where rail customers can use the contactless payment technology, Transport for Wales (TfW) has said.

The scheme will expand to cover a total of 95 stations by the end of the year with the Ebbw Vale line included in the next phase of plans.

'Easier and cheaper'





Pay As You Go fares will be cheaper than current fares and capped at daily and weekly levels to offer the best value.

A single journey between Cardiff and Newport, for example, will cost £2.50 and be capped at £6.80 for the day and £20.40 for the week.

Pay As You Go fares will be capped per day and week (Image: TfW)

Alexia Course, chief commercial officer for TfW said: “Following a successful trial last year, we’re delighted to launch our new Pay As You Go payment option on the first routes in South East Wales.

“This is the first stage in the delivery of Pay As You Go with several more routes planned to join the system before the end of the year.

“Similar technology is already well-used in major cities like London and Manchester and is designed to make travel on public transport easier – and cheaper – for our customers.”