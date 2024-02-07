Opened at 9am this morning at 9-11 High Street, replacing the former Herbert Lewis department store, we were invited for a little look around.

Featuring an all-day menu of breakfasts, classic mains, tapas, afternoon teas and more all served all day, this cafe is seemingly the perfect place to kick back and relax, with friends, on your own, or as a office away from the office.

The Pontio Lounge is now open on Chepstow High Street (Image: Newsquest)General manager Andrew Murray describes Pontio Lounge as a "home from home", where customers are treated like regulars and the team becomes part of the community.

He said: "We came to Chepstow as it was considered a high-priority area where we felt the community really needed a Lounge.

"We really want to embed ourselves in the community, and my wonderful staff are a reflection of that commitment. They are all passionate about serving the community and getting out there to know our customers on a personal level."

Mr Murray said he is "immensely proud" of the team that has been formed at the new Lounge, and feels that they properly represent the wide ranging community they have joined.

He added: "It's all just coming together now, my wonderful new team are deeply involved in the community-based elements of the business - that's what it's all about.

"We are already talking with other businesses in the area about how we can get involved and help increase footfall in the area - any business is good business."

The homely feel is fostered by the atmosphere including the warm low lighting and eclectic artwork (Image: Newsquest)Pontio Lounge is the 213th branch of Loungers across the UK, and Mr Murray hopes to bring that well-known Loungers charm to Chepstow, but he also believes that his "resilient and motivated" staff who will "go above and beyond" for customers are what make Pontio stand out.

Pontio Lounge pride themselves on bringing a true homely feel to Chepstow, and that is something you get as soon as you walk through the door, where you are welcomed in by the staff who make you feel like a regular immediately.

The paintings and art on the walls are in place as a homage to the building's former occupants Herbert Lewis, with operations manager Cerys Richardson saying it was important for the company to "respect the history" of what Herbert Lewis did for Chepstow.

The stained glass is a homage to former occupants Herbert Lewis, as are some of the artwork on the walls (Image: Newsquest)

"We wanted to elevate Chepstow's high street after seeing how empty some of them had become, and we knew that respecting what had come before was a big part of that.

"We really wanted this to be a home from home where people can just relax and enjoy themselves at any time of day, somewhere they will feel welcomed and part of a wider community."

As you move into the main entrance, with some tables available for those with accessibility issues, to your left there are stairs into the main dining area, with patterned wallpaper and vintage art offering a cosy atmosphere for drinks or dinner.

On the right, steps lead up into the main bar area, where you are greeted by the sounds of busy chatter and laughter as people settle in for a drink or two and a casual chat with the bar staff, who will happily mix you a cocktail or perhaps a draught beer - regardless of the time of day.

On your left as you come into the bar area are more steps leading to the 'mezzanine', a slightly more secluded section available for families - with toys and colouring books for the little ones - or couples who might want a little more privacy on date night.

The mezzanine can also be booked out for community events or meetings, including already planned events such as a book swap or casual meeting place. Tables can be put together to provide a bigger seating area, allowing people to be not in the main hubbub of the café but still part of the warm, friendly environment they foster.

The atmosphere at Pontio Lounge is one of a warm welcome with a true homely feel that seeps through the entire café, open from 9am-11pm Sunday - Thursday, and 9am - 12am Friday and Saturday.