A FORMER contestant on TV talent show The Voice celebrity will be hosting a new open mic night in Newport Market, with organisers hoping to attract talent from around Gwent.
The event at Newport Market is set to take place on Friday, February 23.
Organiser Clark Powell, of Get it Sorted Events, is hoping to "attract and promote local talent".
Mr Powell, 35, said: "We want it [Newport Market] to be known for music and events as well as the great food."
Mr Powell said he sees the potential of the biggest indoor market in Europe as not just a food hub but "a place with entertainment, providing an opportunity for emerging musicians to gain experience performing in front of a live audience. creating a networking environment of opportunity."
He added he hoped it would become a monthly event.
Hosting the event and performing between acts will be Tobias Robertson, who appeared on The Voice in 2016.
Mr Robertson - whose great-aunt was none other than TV legend Cilla Black - is a Newport-native and performed You've got a Friend in the blind auditions on The Voice - impressing Boy George.
Performers are advised to book a slot by contacting @getitsortedevents or emailing contact@getitsorted.co.uk.
Entry for the open mic, which starts at 7pm, is free, with performers getting a free drink on the night courtesy of Bar Sip in Newport Market.
