Two-year-old Honey, a Collie crossbreed, and was rescued in May 2023 after living in a field with lots of dogs, so was labelled "extremely nervous" when she was taken into the Hartridge Farm road centre in Llanwern.

Hayley Moorey, behaviour and welfare advisor at the centre, said: “She was very nervous on arrival and was so frightened to begin with it took us three hours for her to come out of the van.”

Honey is pictured here playing with paper recycling and looking sad about being caught in the act. (Image: RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

Ms Moorey describes how frightened Honey was, and said: “She was then too scared to come out of her kennel for the first week.

"However, over time we have been able to slowly build a bond with her and now she is the sweetest, most affectionate girl with people she knows."

Honey has been described by RSPCA Newport Animal Centre as "super clever, loves to learn and enjoys play time with other dogs - especially her best friend Wynter."

Honey can be seen in the photo (below) with her best friend Wynter, who is also available for adoption.

Honey (right) can be seen with her best friend Wynter (left), who is also available for adoption. (Image: RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

The centre have said that Honey takes some time to build a bond with new people because of her history.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "She will need owners who can visit the centre multiple times to build a bond and she is also looking for an adult only home and can live with another dog."

Honey is characterised by a light brown patch above her left eye. It looks like she is wearing eyeliner on the eye due to the dark brown circle. (Image: RSPCA Newport Animal Centre)

Those who would like to adopt Honey or Wynter can fill out the online application form here.

Wynter is a white, Irish Terrier crossbreed and is approximately five-years old.

Honey is looking for "a quiet adult only home" while Wynter could live with teenagers, but both are looking for love and affection.