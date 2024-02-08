ANOLA DOBBS, 22, of Alexandra Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting emergency worker PC Robert Costley on January 6.

She must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay her victim £75 in compensation and £85 costs.

JOSEPH TATE, 24, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Cwmbran on September 3, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

BROGAN FLETCHER, 24, of Picton Road, Dukestown, Tredegar was banned from driving for 12 months and must pay a £120 fine, a £48 surcharge and £85 costs after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in the blood on the A4047 in Ebbw Vale on September 8, 2023.

GRANT MORGAN, 25, of Lloyd Street, Newport was banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty to drink driving with 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Somerton Road on January 13.

He was fined £538 and must pay a £215 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHARLES PHILIP NEWBURY, 26, of Goodrich Avenue, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE STEED, 62, of Heol Waun, Talywain, Pontypool was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pentrepiod Road, Pontnewynydd on January 13.

He was fined £184 and must pay a £74 surcharge and £85 costs.

LUKE RALPH WILLIAMS, 33, of Durham Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH OWEN JONES, 40, of Edgehill, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COSTIN ALIN TUDORACHE, 25, of Oswald Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ABDUR ROKIB, 46, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ANDREW BEACHAM, 62, of Tanglewood, Coed Camlas, New Inn, Pontypool was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran on December 18, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

STEPHEN DAVIES, 42, of Heol y Bryn, Fochriw, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis at Newport Central police station on December 21, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.