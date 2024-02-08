The eastbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed at junction 26 at Malpas from 8am on Saturday, February 10, until 6am on Monday, February 12.

Traffic Wales has said the closure is being put in place while essential expansion joint repair work is carried out.

🚧 M4 Malpas Viaduct closures for essential maintenance works 🚧



📍A weekend closure of M4 Eastbound at junctions 26.⛔



📅10/02/24- 12/02/24 ⌚ 08:00 - 06:00



Further information and diversion ⬇️https://t.co/eZwwi4gLvD pic.twitter.com/w1r8rLfQdl — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 7, 2024

It is part of a big series of closures for both the eastbound and westbound carriageways at junction 26 that will be taking place over the next three weekends, with further overnight closures required later in the month.

Drivers are advised to follow the diversion provided by coming off the M4 at junction 26, take the Malpas Interchange, and re-join at junction 25 for Caerleon, bypassing the Brynglas Tunnels.

A map is available showing the diversion and proposed route on the Traffic Wales website here.

The closures were confirmed by a post on Traffic Wales South's X, formerly Twitter, account at 1.15pm on Wednesday.