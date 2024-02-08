Rhodri Thomas has taken over as headteacher at Abersychan School, a secondary school with more than 700 pupils.

Mr Thomas, brings with him a wealth of experience as a former senior deputy headteacher at Porth Community School in Rhondda Cynon Taf as well as holding senior leadership roles in four other schools.

Keri Smith has taken charge of Nant Celyn Primary School in Cwmbran, which has more than 400 pupils.

Ms Smith has more than 17 years of teaching experience, previously holding senior leadership positions, including several headships, in schools in Blaenau Gwent and Newport.

Sarah Pugh is the new head at the council’s Pupil Referral Unit, a setting that provides alternative education for pupils who are unable to attend mainstream schools.

Mrs Pugh has almost 20 years teaching experience having taught Welsh and French across several secondary schools. In more recent years, Sarah has held senior leadership positions in two other Welsh PRUs.

They follow the appointments of six new headteachers in Torfaen schools over the past two years.

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen Council's executive member for children, families and education, said: “I would like to congratulate the new headteachers on their appointments and welcome them to their roles. They have all demonstrated their commitment, expertise, and passion for education which they’ll now continue in Torfaen.

“I’m confident they will lead these schools to achieve excellence and success and I look forward to working with them and supporting them in their endeavours.”

“The council is committed to raising educational attainment, helping young people and adults to gain the qualifications and skills needed to lead positive lives, and these critical appointments will help pupils on that journey.”