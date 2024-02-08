Corey Webb, 27, was sent to prison for nine weeks after a sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court on Friday, February 2.

The court heard how, on New Year's Day, in Neerings, Cwmbran, Gwent Police were called to an alleged domestic incident.

When they arrived they arrested Webb who became violent towards officers including attempting to headbutt an officer.

It was while in the process of being arrested that he bent a woman police officer’s finger back, ripping off her nail and telling her “f*** off I will rape you”.

Webb, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

He has 14 convictions for 27 offences dating back to when he was a juvenile including assaulting a police officer and harassment.

In mitigation it was said Webb suffered with mental health issues, but was determined to change and not find himself in this situation again.