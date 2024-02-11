Well, one lucky person will be able to do just that, as a former listed folly six-bedroom property previously seen on Channel 4's Grand Designs has just come on the market.

The property is set in 24 acres of land (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove)Located in the beautiful hamlet of Kemeys Inferior, near Monmouthshire with "spectacular views" over the Vale of Usk from its "superb elevated hilltop setting", this detached property boasts an open plan 43ft living area, a cinema room or snug, six large bedrooms, indoor pool, a range of outbuildings, equestrian facilities - including stables - and a stunning 24 acres of land, including woodland.

The open plan lounge and kitchen (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove)

Originally built in the 1700s as a hunting lodge for the Sheriff of Monmouth, the property has undergone a significant renovation and cutting-edge design to become a "wonderful home". The restoration included a glass extension to open out some of the extra space.

The snug which doubles as a cinema room (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove)The property benefits from high-speed broadband, a cinema room and full-house entertainment system.

Five of the six "outstanding" bedrooms have their own private en-suite, with the main master bedroom housed in the original building, along with one other, and the other four all in the single-storey extension.

The master bedroom (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove)

One of the five en-suite bathrooms (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove)

The formal gardens offer "panoramic views", and the astonishing 24 acres of land offer miles of walks or bicycle rides in the surrounding countryside. The pool is housed in its own detached leisure building, accessible from the private garden.

The 'panoramic views' from the house (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove)The property is easily accessible despite being in a rural location down a small country lane, just three miles from the M4 at The Coldra, with easy access to South Wales and Bristol, with access to London available from Newport or Bristol Parkway stations.

Amenities are within easy distance too, with "excellent" shopping, school and sporting facilities nearby.

The property is currently being marketed by Fine and Country Cardiff estate agents on Rightmove, with a guide price of £1,850,000.

To book a viewing you can call the agents on 029 2167 7210 or to find out more information click here.