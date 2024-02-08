Claire Taylor, owner of Delicious Delights, said the business arose during Covid lockdown when she was filling her time by baking and sending cakes to family and friends.

“I was getting told more and more that I should make my baking into a business,” she said. “I’d always said that when my youngest went to high school, I would have a change in career.

“This tied in perfectly so I decided to give it a go.”

Ms Taylor completed online courses and launched the brand on social media. Not long after, it became a full-time career.

Delicious Delights started as a lockdown hobby (Image: Delicious Delights)

For the last two years, Delicious Delights has supplied a number of shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as delivering to personal customers.

Ms Taylor describes it as a family-run business as her husband, Gary, and children Jacob and Lilly “all pitch in” with their own roles.

Ms Taylor’s father has the very special title of chief Welsh cake maker.

When Castle Farm, one of the business’s stockists, closed, it led to a discussion about taking over their premises at the Kingsway.

“They had always done really well with my cakes there,” Ms Taylor said.

“I made an enquiry to the new owner of Kingsway and immediately after chatting with him, I knew I wanted to be part of his plans.

“The new team have been absolutely amazing. There are so many exciting things in the planning in Kingsway and I am so happy to be part of it.

Delicious Delights owner Claire Taylor says the Kingsway's new ownership have been 'amazing' (Image: Delicious Delights)

“We have so many ideas for our little shop and will be stocking all of our regular favourites, including our infamous Ice Squares (also known as Custard Slices), as well as lots of new bakes.”

As part of the launch, the Centre has purchased 250 of the bakery’s ice slices for a giveaway.

To enter the giveaway competition, follow the Kingsway Centre accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X and comment “Delicious Delights” between Thursday and Saturday.

Delicious Delights opens in the Kingsway Centre at the unit formerly occupied by the Castle Farm Shop at 9am, Saturday, February 10.