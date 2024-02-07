Macsen Salvato-Smith was arrested by officers who were working on an operation targeting illegal e-bike riders in Newport.

The 20-year-old defendant was using his Sur-Ron motorbike to deal drugs and was on it just weeks after being banned from the roads for dangerous driving.

Salvato-Smith was carrying five wraps of crack cocaine hidden inside a Kinder Surprise Egg which had a potential street value of £250.

He also had bags of cannabis which could have been sold for £280, prosecutor Ross McQuillan-Johnson told Cardiff Crown Court.

Following his arrest on Hereford Road, the defendant was taken to hospital where he needed surgery for his fractured leg.

When police searched his home address, they found £9,700 in cash and 844g of cannabis worth £6,835.

Salvato-Smith, of Somerset Road, Newport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He also admitted possession of criminal property and driving while disqualified.

The offences were committed on November 30, 2023.

The defendant had a previous conviction for possession with intent to supply cannabis from four years ago.

Salvato-Smith had been handed a suspended custodial sentence for the dangerous driving conviction last autumn.

Georgina Buckley representing him urged the court to hand him another suspended sentence to give him a “last chance”.

She said: “He is a well-liked and bright young man who can contribute to society.

“The defendant is capable of rehabilitation.”

Judge Richard Kember disagreed and sent Salvato-Smith to a young offender institution.

He told him: “You were selling drugs directly to users and you were motivated by money.

“You were making a £100 a day profit.”

The defendant was locked up for 21 months and told he would serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

Salvato-Smith was banned from driving for 20 months following that release and must sit an extended driving test.

He could also been set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.