- More heavy rain predicted for this evening as the yellow warning is still in place, resulting in poor driving conditions
- Winds projected up to 24mph
- This has caused trouble on the M4 as one car has broken down
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here