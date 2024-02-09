LIAM WATTS, 22, of Waundeg, Tredegar was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order on October 31, 2023.

He must complete 29 days of an accredited programme and he was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.

COLE WATHEN, 23, of Rifle Green, Blaenavon has to pay £1,009.95 in a fine, compensation and costs after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to items worth £571.95 inside a property belonging to Bron Afon on July 12, 2023.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer, 20, broke his leg trying to escape from police

JOSHUA MORT, 32, of Lavery Close, St Julians, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress and harassment.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, made the subject of a 12-month restraining order, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

KARLY LOUISE GODDARD, 43, of Elgar Avenue, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Caerleon Road on July 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN VARLEY, 48, of Acer Way, Monmouth was fined £200 after he admitted making a threatening phone call on September 20, 2023.

He must also pay £85 costs.

KIERON ALED JENKINS, 23, of Commercial Road, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on July 6, 2023.

CRAIG PRICE, 32, of Stiels, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £234 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Ty Gwyn Way on July 6, 2023.

TRISTAN EDWARD-JONES, 48, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he was found guilty of riding a motorcycle without insurance on Attlee Way on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

SHANE POWELL, aged 23, of Neyland Path, Cwmbran has to pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on July 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DENSON KURIAKOSE, 31, of Nevill Street, Abergavenny has to pay £526 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on July 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARY JAMES SUTTCLIFFE, 45, of Station Road, Caerleon, Newport must pay £134 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 The Coldra, Chepstow Road on May 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VASILE MUNTEAN, 38, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PRO STEEL ENGINEERING LTD, Polo Grounds, New Inn, Pontypool have to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.