A PROTECTED lime tree in the garden of a house in Blaenavon is to be chopped down on safety grounds.
Though there is a tree protection order in place on the tree at a house named Fairbanks, in The Park, a report said it has a “large cavity with decay” at its base which extends over 40 per cent of the trunk and recommended it be felled in the interests of public safety.
A report said the tree posed a danger to a neighbouring home, named Alpha.
Torfaen Borough Council’s tree officer said they were satisfied with the report and applicant Sarah Rayner’s suggested replacement tree, a field maple, is acceptable.
