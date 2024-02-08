Though there is a tree protection order in place on the tree at a house named Fairbanks, in The Park, a report said it has a “large cavity with decay” at its base which extends over 40 per cent of the trunk and recommended it be felled in the interests of public safety.

A report said the tree posed a danger to a neighbouring home, named Alpha.

Torfaen Borough Council’s tree officer said they were satisfied with the report and applicant Sarah Rayner’s suggested replacement tree, a field maple, is acceptable.