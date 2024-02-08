Ryan Young, who was 40 at the time of the incident, suffered a delayed concussion in the assault at Parc Prison in Bridgend, and was off work for eight weeks due to his injuries.

Mr Young, now aged 43, has come forward, and said the incident "is hard to describe".

Mr Ryan Young before the incident, with no face injuries. (Image: Ryan Young)

Mr Young was knocked unconscious after being punched and stamped on during the brawl while trying to break up the fight on July 18, 2021.

According to the court case at Newport Crown Court, it was claimed that the inmates had not meant to hurt Mr Young.

The prison officer said: "The officers are one big family and we help each other.

"I got support from my managers and colleagues but it's not nice them having to work in those conditions.

"The job is dangerous and unpredictable, it really puts you off from going back to work."

Mr Young praised his peers, saying: "I cant thank my colleagues enough for all their support during and after the incident."

Mr Young still has scarring on his left eye as a result of the assault.

On the left is the injury to the eye that Ryan sustained and on the top right is the eye as it is healing but still with severe scarring. (Image: Ryan Young)

Court case on February 6

In the court case, it was heard that Marzin Moshen, 20, from Newport, and Finley Phillips, 19, from Bristol were involved in the attack.

The judge at Newport Crown Court, Recorder David Elias KC, told the defendants: “It is clear Mr Young was not the target of your violence but there is a harrowing image of him on the CCTV lying motionless on the floor.

“He was simply trying to do his duty in a very difficult public service.”

The total custodial sentence for Moshen was 26 months while Phillips was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months.