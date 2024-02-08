A PRISON officer who suffered major injuries after he tried to stop a mass brawl between young offenders has spoken about the ordeal.
Ryan Young, who was 40 at the time of the incident, suffered a delayed concussion in the assault at Parc Prison in Bridgend, and was off work for eight weeks due to his injuries.
Mr Young, now aged 43, has come forward, and said the incident "is hard to describe".
Mr Young was knocked unconscious after being punched and stamped on during the brawl while trying to break up the fight on July 18, 2021.
According to the court case at Newport Crown Court, it was claimed that the inmates had not meant to hurt Mr Young.
The prison officer said: "The officers are one big family and we help each other.
"I got support from my managers and colleagues but it's not nice them having to work in those conditions.
"The job is dangerous and unpredictable, it really puts you off from going back to work."
Mr Young praised his peers, saying: "I cant thank my colleagues enough for all their support during and after the incident."
Mr Young still has scarring on his left eye as a result of the assault.
Court case on February 6
In the court case, it was heard that Marzin Moshen, 20, from Newport, and Finley Phillips, 19, from Bristol were involved in the attack.
The judge at Newport Crown Court, Recorder David Elias KC, told the defendants: “It is clear Mr Young was not the target of your violence but there is a harrowing image of him on the CCTV lying motionless on the floor.
“He was simply trying to do his duty in a very difficult public service.”
The total custodial sentence for Moshen was 26 months while Phillips was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here