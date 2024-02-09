As Valentines Day fast approaches, Cardiff has been named Wales least romantic city.
New research by luxury staycation experts Together Travel has revealed that people in the city search for romantic getaways less than anywhere else in the country.
On average, locals search for romantic holidays (and over 10,000 related terms) 3640 times a month.
But when Cardiff’s population is considered, that’s only 100 searches per 10,000 people, the lowest in Wales.
When compared to the rest of the UK, Cardiff came 10th.
When it comes to the most romantic places, Lincoln leads the charge with 359 searches per 10,000 residents.
Worcester and Chesterfield round out the top 3.
Zak Ali, from together travel, said: “there’s no better way to woo your loved one than taking them away somewhere special.
“With the rise of hybrid and stay-at-home working, it’s now more important than ever to spend time with a loved one somewhere fresh.”
“Why just spend Valentines Day celebrating your other half when you can push the boat out and have a couple of days in paradise.”
Zak has these top tips for finding the perfect romantic getaway location:
-
Atmosphere and Ambiance:
- Choose a location that exudes a romantic atmosphere, whether it's a cozy cabin in the Yorkshire Dales, a historic castle, or a boutique hotel with intimate settings.
-
Explore Concierge Services:
- Choose properties that offer concierge services, as these can often facilitate personalised experiences. Concierge teams can arrange exclusive tours, private chefs, and other bespoke services tailored to your preferences.
-
Privacy and Seclusion:
- Prioritise places that provide a sense of privacy and seclusion, allowing you and your partner to enjoy quality time without disruptions or distractions from the outside world.
-
Scenic Views and Relaxation:
- Look for a location with beautiful scenery or scenic views that create a serene and relaxing environment, promoting a tranquil setting for romantic moments.
-
Unique Activities:
- Choose a destination that offers unique and enjoyable activities for couples, whether it's exploring nearby attractions, trying out local cuisine, or engaging in shared hobbies to enhance the overall experience.
