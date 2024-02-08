Anthony Tregonning hit Ieuan Parry after travelling at around 131mph in a £40,000 Mitsubishi Evo on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Tredegar.

The 39-year defendant was being chased by the police when he drove into an area closed off by cones and struck his victim before continuing on his getaway.

Tregonning then called 999 twice and tried to blame his ex-girlfriend for the crime by saying she must have stolen his car.

His lies were soon exposed when police were told by one of his neighbours that he had been seen leaving in the car shortly before the crash.

Officers also had evidence of that from video doorbell footage.

Mr Parry, then aged 24, was taken by helicopter to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff following the crash at 12.10pm on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court his leg was amputated just below the left knee and he was treated for a fractured skull.

Mr Parry spent 17 days in hospital and underwent surgery on five occasions.

Reading out his victim impact statement, Mr Donnison said: “He described himself as being very active and a workaholic.

“Mr Parry said it was his dream to start his own fencing and gardening business.

“He says, ‘Work was like a hobby for me. I also enjoyed socialising, going for nice walks, gardening and mowing the lawn.’”

Mr Donnison added: “The victim said, ‘I hated every minute of being in hospital. It was a traumatic experience. I struggle to understand how all this happened. I don’t know what the future holds for me.’”

Tregonning, of Llwyn Berry, Georgetown, Merthyr Tydfil pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

He had no previous convictions.

Jeffrey Jones representing Tregonning said his client wanted to apologise to Mr Parry.

“He repents for what he has done,” he told the court. “His remorse is genuine.”

Judge Timothy Petts told the defendant: “You took the decision to drive to the gym in a vehicle that wasn’t insured but you took the risk of not getting caught.

“You didn’t want your car to be seized and so you drove off and into a closed off lane.

“Mr Parry didn’t have a chance to move out of the way.”

He added: “He had the most appalling injuries.

“His life has been ruined by your stupidity.”

Tregonning was jailed for three years and four months and banned from driving for four years following his release from prison.

He must sit an extended driving test to regain his licence.