Skindred are known for fusing together heavy metal sounds with genres like reggae to create their own unique tracks.

Having won many awards in the past, the band was nominated for the Best Alternative Act, beating out heavy hitters like Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie and Young Fathers.

On the nomination, frontman Benji Webbe said: “I am honoured and humbled to be nominated for this award. I don’t feel like feel like we deserve it, but I feel like we deserve to win because of 23 years with the same line-up."

Mr Webbe also emphasised Newport's heavy influence on their music, stating: "It is nice to be recognised and I want to bring the award home to Newport, as it's really important for Newport to have a Mobo award."

Shoutout to @skindred for winning Best Alternative Music Act in association with @Marshallamps at the 26th #MOBOAwards in association with @mobolise! 🙌🏾 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pPbmIhukjA — MOBO Awards (@MOBOAwards) February 7, 2024

When asked what contributed to the band's success since they were founded in 1998, Benji Webbe told the Argus: "We haven’t changed our style, we haven’t tried to be different and it paid off and people are recognising us.

“We have been doing this a long time, and it has to do with the passion we have for our hometown and spreading that love is something that Skindred enjoys."

After winning the award for Best Alternative Act, Skindred made fans aware of the win by simply putting this on their social media along with a photo of the band with Benji Webbe holding the award: "We Won !!!!!!!! Thank you MOBO Awards."

The MOBO awards is an annual British music award ceremony, honouring the achievements of folks in Music Of Black Origin.

The ceremony took place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Wednesday, February 7, hosted by Love Island's Indiyah Polack and actor and comedian, Babatúndé Aléshé.

Skindred are set to begin their tour in March 2024, kicking things off in Torquay before going to far flung locations like Melbourne (AU), Whangaparaoa (NZ), Las Vegas (USA) and Landgraaf (NL) before returning to Welsh soil for their performance at Steelhouse 2024 in Abertillery in Blaenau Gwent.