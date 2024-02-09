The application to cut down the dying trees at Blaenavon Ironworks, made on behalf of Welsh historic buildings body Cadw, had to be made as they are in the conservation area.

Torfaen Borough Council could have then made tree protection orders but said that would be “unjustified” as the trees are considered to be a health and safety concern.

As a result the planning department approved the application to fell one rowan tree and an alder and coppicing – that is felling a tree to its base to create a stool that new shoots can grow from – three further alder trees.

Planning officer Rebecca McAndrew said in a report: “The trees contribute to the character and appearance of the conservation area but the proposed coppicing works and loss of two trees would not be detrimental to the overall character and appearance of the site or area. There are many surrounding trees.”