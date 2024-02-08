The line between Reading and Bracknell will be closed from Saturday to the following Sunday, February 18, meaning Six Nations supporters will need to amend their journeys to the game which kicks off at 4.45pm.

Fans who would normally change at Reading for South Western Railway services to Twickenham can travel to London Paddington on a GWR or Elizabeth line, then to Waterloo on the Bakerloo line.

Alternatively, they can travel to from Reading to Basingstoke on a GWR or CrossCountry service.

Alternative rail routes to Twickenham for England v Wales on Saturday, February 10

• Reading – London Paddington on GWR or Elizabeth line, then Bakerloo line Paddington – Waterloo for SWR services to Twickenham.

• Reading – Basingstoke on GWR or CrossCountry for SWR services via any reasonable route to Twickenham.

There is no additional cost for travelling via London Paddington or Basingstoke, however tickets loaded to a Smartcard will not be accepted on London Underground and customers will need to pay for the journey.

The ticket acceptance applies in both directions, only on Saturday, February 10.

GWR operations director Richard Rowland said: “We know many fans travelling on GWR services would normally change at Reading for SWR services to Twickenham.

“On Saturday, you’ll need to head on into Paddington or travel via Basingstoke before making your way to Twickenham.

“Please do allow sufficient time to make your journey and remember that trains will be extremely busy leading up to kick-off and immediately following the match.”