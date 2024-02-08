Those living in the Holmesdale Place area of Penarth might get murky or discoloured water coming out of their taps as essential works are being carried out until this evening (Thursday February 8).

Dwr Cymru have also said: "We're aware that customers living in this area may have no water or low pressure at the moment due to essential maintenance being carried out by our teams."

Notice from Dwr Cymru Welsh Water saying what is happening, when and how long it will take to get resolved. (Image: Dwr Cymru Welsh Water)

The essential works are expected to last until 17.00pm tonight (Thursday February 8).