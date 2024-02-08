Welsh water company Dwr Cymru has warned residents in Penarth that they might see murky water or no water coming out of their taps.
Those living in the Holmesdale Place area of Penarth might get murky or discoloured water coming out of their taps as essential works are being carried out until this evening (Thursday February 8).
Dwr Cymru have also said: "We're aware that customers living in this area may have no water or low pressure at the moment due to essential maintenance being carried out by our teams."
The essential works are expected to last until 17.00pm tonight (Thursday February 8).
