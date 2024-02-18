LAMBS and flowers make up most of the pictures this week to tie in with our theme of spring.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Photographer Megan Parton is looking forward to a spring trip to the wool shop
Spring on the Ridgeway. Picture: Sian McDermott
Lambs at The Bryn, near Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon
At Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Springtime at St Sannan's, Bedwellty. Picture: Granville Joxies
This new baby is springing about. Picture: Matthew John Morris
A daffodil in Cwmbran. Picture: Katie Williams
Lambs high tailing it at Goldcliff. Picture: Ian Agland
A lamb at Raglan Farm Park. Picture: Julie Tattersfield
