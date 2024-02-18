This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Photographer Megan Parton is looking forward to a spring trip to the wool shop

Spring on the Ridgeway. Picture: Sian McDermott

Lambs at The Bryn, near Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

At Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Springtime at St Sannan's, Bedwellty. Picture: Granville Joxies

This new baby is springing about. Picture: Matthew John Morris

A daffodil in Cwmbran. Picture: Katie Williams

Lambs high tailing it at Goldcliff. Picture: Ian Agland

A lamb at Raglan Farm Park. Picture: Julie Tattersfield