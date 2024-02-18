LAMBS and flowers make up most of the pictures this week to tie in with our theme of spring.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Green: Photographer Megan Parton is looking forward to a spring trip to the wool shop

Photographer Megan Parton is looking forward to a spring trip to the wool shop

South Wales Argus: Flowers: Spring on the Ridgeway. Picture: Sian McDermott

Spring on the Ridgeway. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Spring: Lambs at The Bryn, near Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

Lambs at The Bryn, near Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

South Wales Argus: Snowdrops: At Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo

At Caldicot Castle. Picture: Catherine Mayo

South Wales Argus: Stunning: Springtime at St Sannan's, Bedwellty. Picture: Granville Joxies

Springtime at St Sannan's, Bedwellty. Picture: Granville Joxies

South Wales Argus: Lamb: This new baby is springing about. Picture: Matthew John Morris

This new baby is springing about. Picture: Matthew John Morris

South Wales Argus: Yellow: A daffodil in Cwmbran. Picture: Katie Williams

A daffodil in Cwmbran. Picture: Katie Williams

South Wales Argus: Three: Lambs high tailing it at Goldcliff. Picture: Ian Agland

Lambs high tailing it at Goldcliff. Picture: Ian Agland

South Wales Argus: Inquisitive: A lamb at Raglan Farm Park. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

A lamb at Raglan Farm Park. Picture: Julie Tattersfield