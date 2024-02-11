Sally’s Angels Bassaleg, led by music teacher Sally Davies, currently meets in the Faith Church, on the Wern Industrial Estate, Rogerstone and started in January 2019 with more than 100 members.

During lockdown, the weekly rehearsals moved to Zoom and once lockdown eased the choir even held outdoor rehearsals.

The choir is back to in-person rehearsals, learning and performing a wide range of music, from the Beatles to Les Miserables.

Over the years the choir has performed in a variety of venues including Glastonbury Abbey, Tredegar House and Newport Cathedral.

The choir also supports local charities with various fundraising activities such as bake sales and a quiz night.

Last year, it raised more than £2,000 for the Jacob Abraham Foundation, a charity supporting families who have been affected by suicide. This year’s nominated charity is St David’s Hospice Care in Malpas, Newport.

Sally’s Angels always welcomes new members. It is a fully inclusive, non-auditioned choir for all ages - if you are a shower-singer, foghorn or angel, go along to the Faith Church (near Tiny Rebel) on a Thursday evening from 5.45pn to 7pm for a happy hour of song.