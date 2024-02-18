Thomas Hughes, 25, from Blaina, suffers from a rare genetic condition called Angelman Syndrome, which causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

As a young child, doctors told him he would never be able to walk or talk.

With community support, Mr Hughes’ parents started the Thomas Hughes Campaign and managed to arrange physiotherapy at the Footsteps Centre in Oxford.

As his strength, coordination and core stability developed, he learned to use a trike designed by disability trike manufacturers Tomcat.

His family say he has “never looked back”.

Mr Hughes – now a fully-fledged cycling enthusiast – frequently takes the trike to Parc Bryn Bach, near Tredegar, with his father Wayne.

This winter, he completed 135 laps of the lake, which translates into 176 miles – the approximate distance between the park and Wembley Stadium in London.

“Parc Bryn Bach is a fantastic place that caters for so many people of all ages and abilities,” said Wayne. “The smooth path allows Thomas to ride independently which improves his physical, mental and social wellbeing.

“The exercise allows him to maintain a healthy weight and bump into community members who now recognise him and always stop and chat. There’s always a friendly atmosphere at the park.

“It’s also made me fitter,” Wayne admitted. “As an unpaid carer, keeping myself fit and healthy is challenging but the time I spend with Thomas at the park means I can enjoy the open air and I’ve done over 528,000 steps myself!”

The Parc Bryn Bach nature reserve offers free disabled parking and accessible features in the play area, including a spider swing, sensory garden and outdoor xylophones.

Despite this, it is the lake and nature that Thomas enjoys most as fascination with water is a characteristic of Angelman Syndrome.

Adam Hughes, Thomas’ brother and community engagement officer for Aneurin Leisure Trust, said: “My family has been visiting Parc Bryn Bach for over 20 years and the park has developed hugely over this time, providing so many opportunities for people of all abilities.

“Come rain or shine, my family enjoys a friendly welcome at the park and the many sensory and social interactions help their mental wellbeing during challenging times.

“The accessibility means Thomas has already been able to cycle the equivalent of Parc Bryn Bach to London which is incredible.”

Aneurin Leisure Trust is a not-for-profit organisation for leisure, learning and cultural services in Blaenau Gwent.