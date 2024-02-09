Cheyanne Ball, 24, from Abergavenny was caught after police arrested a man over an unrelated offence that led them to her, prosecutor Alexander Orndal said.

Police got her mobile number from that investigation and arrested the defendant at her home in October 2022, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

After seizing her phone they discovered a number of incriminating messages on it of her offering drugs for sale.

Ball, of Dan-Y-Deri, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of ketamine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The offences were committed between April 26, 2021 and October 18, 2022.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Jeffrey Jones representing Ball asked for the long and “unexplained” delay in bringing the case to court by the prosecution to be taken into account.

He said: “The defendant was addicted to ketamine.

“She has deteriorating health and she could be blown over in a strong wind.

“The defendant has kidney and bladder problems and puts ketamine before food.”

Judge Timothy Petts told Ball: “I’m not going to send you to prison today.

“I think what you need is help and that’s best achieved in the community.”

He added: "I think you got involved in this through naivety and you were dealing to fellow users.

“This is the first time that you have been in trouble and you haven’t been in trouble since your arrest 16 months ago.

“In prison you would be vulnerable to exploitation.

“You have also been assessed as presenting a low risk of reoffending.”

Ball was jailed for 18 months but that sentence was suspended for 18 months.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £187 victim surcharge.