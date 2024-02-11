The barn, at Llanellen Court Farm, Llanellen, near Abergavenny, listed with a guide price of £330,000-plus, sold for £349,000

Apart from its enviable location the substantial barn and outbuildings has another key attraction - planning permission for conversion to two residential units.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which sold the property, said: "This was a truly rare opportunity for a number of reasons not the least of which being its location in the Monmouthshire countryside.

"The substantial stone-built barn, which attracted a total of seven bids from five individuals, occupies a wonderful position in a rural setting with beautiful countryside surrounding, located close to the Brecon canal.

"The barn/outbuildings which have planning permission for residential conversion may also offer scope for alternative use such as tourism or commercial, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

"The village of Llanellen lies approximately three miles south of the bustling town of Abergavenny with its wide range of amenities, shops, schools and restaurants/bars and has good road links to Newport and the M4 motorway."

