With post-Covid support ending on March 31, the Welsh Government and local authorities have reviewed existing services and made changes to the network in order to ensure communities receive adequate support.

Operators were invited to bid for routes declared no longer commercially viable following the pandemic and slow recovery of bus usage levels in Wales.

Stagecoach has been awarded more than 50 new tender contracts across South Wales, including new routes and areas altogether.

The contracts will run for three years from April 1, 2024, with an optional extension of two further years.

The combined commercial and tendered fleet will comprise 266 buses and 600 drivers.

Blaenau Gwent

Service 1: New Abertillery circular service;

Services 26, 52 and 86X: Following a review, the 26 route merges Services 26, 52 and 86X. Changes to improve the reliability of the timetables;

Service 56: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable;

Service 78: Will serve Cilfynydd to and from Pontypridd. Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable;

Service X15: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable. Will no longer serve Duffryn;

815 school: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetables. Service will end in Blaina;

95ABC school: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetables.

Caerphilly

Service C16: New Stagecoach evening and Sunday service from Caerphilly to Nelson;

Service C9: Full daytime journeys from Caerphilly to Bargoed;

Service H: New Stagecoach service from Caerphilly, Bedwas, Trethomas to Graig-Y-Rhacca;

Service 120: New evening journeys from Nantgarw to Caerphilly;

Services 26, 52 and 86X: Following a review, the 26 route merges Services 26, 52 and 86X. Changes to improve the reliability of the timetables;

Services 50/50A: Daytime journeys from Caerphilly to Newport and evening journeys from Bargoed to Newport;

Services 27 and 56: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetables;

Services A: New Sunday timetables and changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable;

Service B: More evening journeys and changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable;

Service C: New Sunday timetables and changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable;

Services D, E, F, G, K: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetables;

Service C18: New Sunday timetable from Bargoed to Gilfach;

Service 151: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable;

Service 5: Changes to times to improve the reliability of the timetable. Customers travelling to Springfield can use Service 26.

Torfaen