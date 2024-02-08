Live

Cardiff Road, Newport, closed after crash at rush hour

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport.
  • The road is currently closed from National Stats Office to the car wash near Heron Foods.
  • Gwent Police has advised the public to avoid the area.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos