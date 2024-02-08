Summary

Man in 80s taken to hospital as Cardiff Road closed

By Sam Portillo

  • Gwent Police received a report of a collision on Cardiff Road at around 4.50pm this afternoon.
  • They attended with the Welsh Ambulance Service.
  • A pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
  • Road remains closed in both directions from the ONS building to Heron Foods.

