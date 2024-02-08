Our live feed has now finished.
- Gwent Police received a report of a collision on Cardiff Road at around 4.50pm this afternoon.
- They attended with the Welsh Ambulance Service.
- A pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
- Road remains closed in both directions from the ONS building to Heron Foods.
