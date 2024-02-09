Torfaen Borough Council has been asked to approve the conversion, extension and change of use of Pisgah Baptist Church in Pisgah Road, Talywain. Its adjoining school rooms have already been converted to flats.

The application has been submitted by Beth Jones, of Wainfelin Road, Pontypool, and it states it is intended to convert the empty church to six flats.

A view of the interior and altar of Pisgah Baptist Church in 2019 (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The chapel closed as a place of worship in June 2019, having been in use for almost 200 years.

Pisgah Baptist Church held its first baptism in 1827, but The Argus reported the congregation was forced to leave after the building was deemed unsafe due to dry rot, wet rot, and woodworm, and members would have needed to raise up to £60,000 for repairs.

Worshipers at the final service in June 2019 (Image: Pamela Watts)

John Williams, 71, the secretary and treasurer of Pisgah Baptist Church, said at the time, that although the church was closing, the congregation would not be disbanded as they would continue to meet at the local pensioners hall before deciding on their future.

Five years earlier the church sold its adjoining school room to be developed into flats to fund renovations.

When the chapel closed Mr Williams said its original wooden balcony was infested with woodworm.