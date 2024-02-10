Michael Bingham, 49, of Charles Edwards Close, Llanfoist, Abergavenny admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Dean Jacob.

The offence took place on March 26, 2022 in the Monmouthshire town but the name of the pub wasn’t revealed.

Hilary Roberts representing Bingham asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report.

The defendant has no previous convictions for a similar offence and is the carer for two children, Judge Timothy Petts was told.

Bingham’s sentence is due to take place on March 21.

He was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.