The new items include the likes of a Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie, KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry and the extra hot McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce burger.

Along with the brand new McDonald's menu items, there is also the return of some old favourites including the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon, Mozzarella Dippers and the Breakfast Wrap.

I was lucky enough to get to try the new and returning McDonald's items and now I never want them to leave menus again.

I tried McDonald’s new burger, McFlurry and Pie- here’s what I thought

McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce

Starting with the item I was most anticipated to try, the McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce burger (£5.59 or £8.29 for a meal).

If you like the classic McSpicy, you’ll love the extra heat from the limited edition burger.

The extra spicy burger packs a punch, with a sweet hot sauce and the jalapenos making it any hothead's dream, myself including.

As someone who loves a bit of spice with food, McDonald’s McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce delivered, with a delicious sauce, and perfectly crispy chicken breast that was on par with the much missed Chicken Legend (RIP).

The sesame bun works great with Frank’s RedHot Mayo with a soft and sweet taste slightly taking the edge of the extra hot sauce and jalapenos.

If you love hot and spicy food, then you need to try McDonald’s McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce, you won't be disappointed.

Rating: 4.5/5

Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie

Moving on to the next limited-edition item, McDonald’s Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie (£1.99) is filled with a smooth white chocolate ganache and a sweet raspberry compote.

The latest twist on the crispy pie from McDonald’s is one I wish could stay on the menu forever.

Although the classic apple is fantastic, the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie has a sweet and fruity sour taste that is just delightful.

The sourness of the Raspberry melts perfectly with the sweet taste of the white chocolate, and the crispy coating never fails.

The pie is perfect for any long cold winter day and if you are looking for a sweet treat pick me up, this is the one for you.

Rating: 5/5

KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry

The last of the new McDonald’s items is the KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry (£1.59 for a mini or £2.19 for a large).

If you ever wanted McDonald’s to create a raspberry ripple-style McFlurry, your dreams have finally come true.

The fast good giant has used the KitKat Ruby and the classic taste of McFlurry to make the perfect combo that’s not too sweet and the crispy bits of KitKat want you to leave more.

The KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry is another item you’ll wish never to leave McDonald’s menus.

Rating: 5/5

Big Tasty

Moving on to the returning items with the Big Tasty with Bacon (£8.49 meal), although this is not new, I’ve never tried it.

The iconic McDonald’s item takes its name-sake very seriously, the Big Tasty is BIG.

With a large beef patty, and a soft sesame bun filled with salad, cheese, tomatoes and optional bacon, it's your classic beef burger supersized.

I won’t lie, I did struggle to hold the burger in two hands without losing half of the salad, but I managed even if it ended up a little messy.

The Big Tasty sauce is classic to McDonald’s, similar to the Big Mac but with a smoky twist, it goes well with the Emmental cheese and the peppery patty.

Rating: 4/5

Mozzarella Dippers with Salsa Dip

The classic side is back, the Mozzarella Dippers with Salsa Dip (£2.39 for three or £6.49 with dip) is a go-to for many McDonald’s fans.

The cheesy side dish has a nice crispy coating that keeps the Mozzarella Dippers nice and warm while adding a nice herby taste.

The accompanying salsa dip adds a sweet and tangy taste that isn’t overpowering and makes the combo of mozzarella and tomato perfection.

Rating: 4.5/5

All items are now in McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time only.