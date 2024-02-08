POLICE are looking for a man from Cardiff in connection with assault and criminal damage-related offences.
Luke Wall, 32, has known links to the Newport area.
Gwent Police officers are appealing for information to find him.
Members of the public have been urged not to approach.
Instead, if you see him, call 999.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400042433.
You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
