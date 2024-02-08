The order follows a spate of antisocial behaviour and means officers have extra powers to disperse people in the Lakeside Retail Park area.

It has been granted under section 35 of the Anti Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The boundaries of the dispersal order include Lakeside Way, Bailey Street, a section of Warwick Road and the retail park itself.

The affected area borders St Mary’s Roman Catholic and Blaen-y-Cwm C.P. School.

Gwent Police confirmed the details of the order on social media tonight, February 8.