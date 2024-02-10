Jace Walsh got involved in a fight at the social gathering held at the home of his friends Richard and Lorna Cochrane in Ynysddu, between Blackwood and Risca.

The 45-year-old defendant went home and armed himself with a knife after he suffered head injuries in a punch-up with Shane Griffiths, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins said: “He came out into the street with a six to seven-inch bread knife and shouted at Mrs Cochrane, ‘I’m going to f****** kill Shane and you.’

“Mr Cochrane hugged him in an effort to distract him and a neighbour took the knife from him and put it in a bin.

“Another neighbour escorted Mr Walsh home and the police were called.

“The fight broke out at the barbecue over the genre of music being played.

“The defendant was described as being drunk and unpredictable.”

In a victim personal statement, Mr Cochrane said: “I can’t believe what’s just happened.

“I’m shocked that my friend has done this.

“It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Walsh, of Commercial Street, Ynysddu pleaded guilty to making threats with a blade in a public place.

The offence was committed at around 10pm on Friday, April 16, 2022.

The defendant has three previous convictions for four offences.

They include assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault but these were committed more than 20 years ago.

Hannah Friedman representing Walsh said: “The defendant felt an element of provocation and he felt attacked.

“He is extremely remorseful and he’s mortified at the upset he has caused his friends and neighbours.”

The judge, Recorder David Payne, told Walsh: “There was a risk of serious disorder.”

But he said there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in his case.

The defendant was jailed for 15 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

Walsh will have to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay £720 prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.